‘Black Adam’ crosses $67 million in box office’s opening weekend

The movie brought in $26.7 million on Friday.

An additional $23.7m on Saturday.

Black Adam is drawing an extremely broad following.

Advertisement

Black Adam, produced by Warner Bros. and DC Films, is performing better than expected with a predicted $67 million opening weekend.

Once the official results are in on Monday, that number might even rise. It was anticipated that the superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson, in which he portrays a godlike entity that awakens to cause havoc after 5,000 years of sleep, would bring in about $60 million in its first three days.

The movie brought in $26.7 million on Friday (which also included $7.6 million from Thursday previews), and an additional $23.7 million on Saturday. The current estimate for Sunday is $16.6 million.

Business is being fueled by enthusiastic fan reception, which has earned the movie a B+ CinemaScore and a 90% audience rating on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

Additionally, Black Adam is drawing an extremely broad following, with 26% of viewers being Hispanic and 20% being Black.

The movie earned just marginally more positive reviews from critics than the majority of the early DC Extended Universe films.

Advertisement

Johnson’s tremendous marketing knowledge and undeniable star power, though, undoubtedly had a role in this.

Black Adam, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and reportedly had a $195 million budget, had Johnson’s highest opening weekend of all time, excluding the major Fast and Furious films, with $67 million.

San Andreas, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and Jumanji: The Next Level all generated between $55 million and $60 million on their opening weekends. Shazam!, a DC movie, made $53 million in its first three days of release.

The $134 million that Matt Reeves’ The Batman made in its opening weekend earlier this year is still well behind this outcome for a superhero movie with mediocre reviews and a character who isn’t on the A-list.

Additionally, it fell well short of other DCEU films including Man of Steel ($116 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), Suicide Squad ($133 million), Wonder Woman ($103 million), and even Justice League ($93 million) in their opening weekends.

When all is said and done, Black Adam might surpass Aquaman’s $67.8 million opening weekend gross, but the negative reviews could prevent it from sustaining the kind of momentum that helped James Wan’s movie gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Advertisement

The George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, Universal’s attempt at counter-programming, is anticipated to gross $16.3 million in its first weekend after earning over $80 million from foreign markets.

The word-of-mouth blockbuster Smile from Paramount will finish in third place with an estimated $8.3 million fourth weekend, bringing its running domestic total to over $85 million.

This is another victory for Paramount this year and a fantastic outcome for the word-of-mouth smash.

Halloween Ends, the winner from last weekend, experienced a sharp decline in its second weekend, maybe as a result of mixed reviews and easy access on the Peacock streaming service.

The movie will debut this weekend in fourth place with an estimated $8 million, dropping by 80%, giving it a running domestic total of $54 million.

Sony’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, which is expected to earn an estimated $4.4 million in its third weekend and has a running domestic total of just under $30 million, completed the top five.

Advertisement

For the first time since Jordan Peele’s Nope had its theatrical debut in July, the overall business this week exceeded $100 million.

Also Read “Black Adam” earns $14 million in opening weekend Internationally Black Adam has reached $14 million in just two days of early...