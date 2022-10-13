Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson vs. Henry Cavill’s Superman

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson vs. Henry Cavill’s Superman

Articles
Advertisement
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson vs. Henry Cavill’s Superman

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson vs. Henry Cavill’s Superman

Advertisement
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the superhero Black Adam.
  • Noah Centineo plays Black Adam’s supervillain uncle. Johnson dodged questions regarding a Black Adam/Superman crossover.
  • The movie may foreshadow Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2 appearance. The film opens Oct 21.
Advertisement

DCEU’s Black Adam is anticipated. Johnson plays the superhero movie. The actor posted training and BTS photographs on Instagram. The leads have discussed their roles and the plot.

Aldis Hodge will play Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell Cyclone, Noah Centineo Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan Doctor Fate. Teasers and ads have promised that Henry Cavill’s Superman will make a cameo in the flick.

How would Black Adam compare to Superman? Johnson dodged questions regarding a Black Adam/Superman crossover during the film’s premiere. “I don’t know. I don’t know.” I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don’t know if that’s the way to go. And when fans watch the film and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will… as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We’ll let that lead us.”

Johnson has appreciated Henry Cavill’s Superman performance and wants to work with him. The Rock praised Cavill’s portrayal of Superman at Comic-Con this year. The actor also talked building up the DC Universe, suggesting there may be time before major showdowns. The movie may foreshadow Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2 appearance.

To All Boys star Noah Centineo plays themovie In the movie, he’ll portray Atom Smasher. He told CBR how it felt to play a 1940s character. Centineo’s character has a supervillain uncle. “Coming from that, letting that nepotism — I would like to think even privilege — kind of [inform] the way that Al walks into a room and how he shares his nervousness or his excitement, it was just great”, he remarked, via CBR.

Quintessa Swindell praised Black Adam’s “emotional depth.” Euphoria’s star loved serving the original material. The actress told CBR,” I’m so thankful that I was able to play this character because these young femme film characters do not come around often.” The actor trained in modern dance to portray her character’s windy movements.

Advertisement

Black Adam is a modernised Kahndaq antihero. The JSA seeks to stop his rampage and make him a hero. Jaume Collett’s Serra’s opens on Oct. 21.

Also Read

Dwayne Johnson stunned in black waistcoat at ‘Black Adam’ event
Dwayne Johnson stunned in black waistcoat at ‘Black Adam’ event

"The Rock" attended the Black Adam fan event in Mexico City on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story