Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson vs. Henry Cavill’s Superman

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the superhero Black Adam.

Noah Centineo plays Black Adam’s supervillain uncle. Johnson dodged questions regarding a Black Adam/Superman crossover.

The movie may foreshadow Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2 appearance. The film opens Oct 21.

Advertisement

DCEU’s Black Adam is anticipated. Johnson plays the superhero movie. The actor posted training and BTS photographs on Instagram. The leads have discussed their roles and the plot.

Aldis Hodge will play Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell Cyclone, Noah Centineo Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan Doctor Fate. Teasers and ads have promised that Henry Cavill’s Superman will make a cameo in the flick.

How would Black Adam compare to Superman? Johnson dodged questions regarding a Black Adam/Superman crossover during the film’s premiere. “I don’t know. I don’t know.” I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don’t know if that’s the way to go. And when fans watch the film and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will… as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We’ll let that lead us.”

Johnson has appreciated Henry Cavill’s Superman performance and wants to work with him. The Rock praised Cavill’s portrayal of Superman at Comic-Con this year. The actor also talked building up the DC Universe, suggesting there may be time before major showdowns. The movie may foreshadow Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2 appearance.

To All Boys star Noah Centineo plays themovie In the movie, he’ll portray Atom Smasher. He told CBR how it felt to play a 1940s character. Centineo’s character has a supervillain uncle. “Coming from that, letting that nepotism — I would like to think even privilege — kind of [inform] the way that Al walks into a room and how he shares his nervousness or his excitement, it was just great”, he remarked, via CBR.

Quintessa Swindell praised Black Adam’s “emotional depth.” Euphoria’s star loved serving the original material. The actress told CBR,” I’m so thankful that I was able to play this character because these young femme film characters do not come around often.” The actor trained in modern dance to portray her character’s windy movements.

Advertisement

Black Adam is a modernised Kahndaq antihero. The JSA seeks to stop his rampage and make him a hero. Jaume Collett’s Serra’s opens on Oct. 21.

Also Read Dwayne Johnson stunned in black waistcoat at ‘Black Adam’ event "The Rock" attended the Black Adam fan event in Mexico City on...