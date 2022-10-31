Black Adam Global Box Office Crosses $250 Million

DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam continues to dominate the box office.

On its second Friday, the movie brought in $7.5 million.

The romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts came in second.

Advertisement

The movie also took first place at the weekend box office above “Tickets to Paradise” and “Prey for the Devil.

No one on earth seemed to be able to stop the vengeful entity from dominating the box office. And yet, Black Adam, the DC Comics anti-hero movie, continues to dominate the box office with a current global total of $250 million, despite a strong first week. On its second Friday, the Dwayne Johnson-starring movie brought in $7.5 million. This weekend, it is expected to bring in an additional $39 million from 76 foreign markets, including France, Holland, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. With an estimated 29 million admissions, the movie has gathered a $139 million cumulative audience to date, proving its success abroad. It has also experienced a +42% tracking advantage over the 2019 DC flick Shazam.

With $10 million and a 39% decline over two weeks, the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney came in second. Black Adam has proven once again that it is a force to be reckoned with. Prey for the Devil from Lionsgate is predicted to come in third on its first weekend at the box office.

Black Adam is Johnson’s 18th movie to gross over $100 million as his career has advanced. Compared to the evaluations from critics, the audience’s reaction to the movie has been significantly kinder. It is holding up better globally with a 45% carryover dip than Matt Reeves’ gritty adaptation of The Batman, which had a 50% decline in its second week.

Black Adam will soon hit theaters in Japan on December 2. Next month, the film will go up against the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which hits theaters on November 11. You can stay tuned to collider for more updates.

Also Read “Black Adam” expected to earn $108.4 million domestically Black Adam debuted with a higher-than-expected $67 million. The movie is projected...