‘Black Adam’ makes a $140 Million at Global Box Office

“Black Adam” debuted at the top of the global box office with $140 million.

The film had the third-largest opening for a W.B. title.

It stars Dwayne Johnson and has a reputed $195 million budget.

Advertisement

Black Adam, a movie produced by Warner Bros. and DC Films, debuted at the top of the global box office with $140 million.

The superhero movie exceeded expectations with its domestic opening weekend earnings of $67 million and garnered an additional $73 million from international markets.

Black Adam is presently available in 76 foreign locations, with a December 2 release date in Japan.

Of that opening, $10.8 million came from IMAX, with premium formats accounting for 33% of the revenue.

This film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and has a reputed $195 million budget, was the greatest domestic opening of any Dwayne Johnson star vehicle outside of the Fast and Furious series. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Black Adam had the third-largest opening for a W.B. title during the pandemic era in Latin American areas.

Advertisement

During its prolonged opening weekend in India, which fell on the Diwali holiday, the movie brought in $3.5 million.

With respect to the total revenue, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Indonesia contributed $2.2 million, $2 million, and $1.4 million, respectively. Philippines took in $1 million, while Singapore took in $1.1 million.

Man of Steel ($190 million worldwide), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($422 million globally), Justice League ($278 million globally), and even Matt Reeves’ standalone The Batman from earlier this year, which made $258 million in its global opening weekend, all had stronger global debuts than the movie.

But in comparable markets around the world, Black Adam is outpacing Shazam!, a nearly related product.

That movie, which reportedly cost $90 million less, earned better reviews. Black Adam has received a mixed bag of reviews, but the movie has fared much better with the general public.

Black Adam now has a 90% audience rating on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes and scored a B+ CinemaScore from opening day viewers.

Advertisement

Black Adam “may not be the hero the DCEU needs, but it’s a refreshing shift for this broader world and an exhilarating look at the possibility going ahead in this universe,” Collider’s own Ross Bonaime noted in his review.

Black Adam may not yet have the kind of staying power required to be considered a true smash, but this is still a respectable outcome for a superhero film that only earned average reviews and didn’t star any A-list comic book characters.

Along with Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Mo Amer, Bodhi Sabongu, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Johnson appears in the film.

The movie was directed by Collet-Serra from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson, Beau Flynn, Hiram, and Dany Garcia are the movie’s producers, and Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Geoff Johns, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon are the executive producers.

Currently, the movie is showing in theatres. You can read the official summary of the movie below;

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Advertisement

Also Read “Black Adam” cinematographer: Mid-credit cameo filmed last month Black Adam transforms from tortured anti-hero to self-declared guardian. Teth-Adam is free...

Advertisement