“Black Adam” surpasses $111 million domestically this weekend

‘Black Adam’ debuted at box office with a better-than-expected $67 million.

The movie is predicted to bring in an additional $27.7 million.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is his 18th movie to surpass $100 million.

Advertisement

‘Black Adam’ debuted at the top of the box office with a better-than-expected $67 million. The movie is predicted to bring in an additional $27.7 million in its second weekend. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is his 18th movie to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office.

‘Black Adam’ from Warner Bros. and DC Films was the highlight of a quieter-than-expected Halloween weekend that was nonetheless dotted with broad releases, contenders for awards, and holdover successes.

The superhero movie, which debuted at the top of the box office with a better-than-expected $67 million in its first weekend, is predicted to bring in an additional $27.7 million in its second weekend, bringing its overall domestic total to $111 million in just 10 days.

Man of Steel (2013), the first movie in the DC Extended Universe, brought in $116 million in its first three days.

But to be fair, Superman is arguably the most well-known superhero in history, but Dwayne Johnson, the actor who plays Black Adam, had to battle the suits in order to portray the role.

Speaking of Johnson, Black Adam’s 59% dip is on the higher end of the range for him, even if it is his 18th movie to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Rampage decreased by 44%, Skyscraper by 54%, and San Andreas by 53%, in contrast. In addition, second-weekend box office performance for other DC movies fell by 50% and 56%, respectively, for The Batman and Justice League.

On the plus side, Black Adam is currently $3 million ahead of Johnson’s Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

The superhero movie had already achieved the best solo opening for the lead actor, who used his tremendous marketing resources to highlight the film’s after-credits scene and its commitment to satisfying DC fans.

Despite the fact that the movie’s stated $195 million budget leaves some work to be done before it can be hailed as a success for the ailing DCEU.

In its second weekend, Universal’s counterprogrammer Ticket to Paradise dropped just 37%, earning an estimated $10 million.

The romantic comedy, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple who are compelled to get back together for their daughter’s impromptu wedding, has earned more than $33 million domestically and more than $100 million internationally.

Advertisement

This is a significant win for the rom-com subgenre as a whole, not just for classic star-driven studio films.

Prey for the Devil, the only new wide release of the week, debuted with an estimated $7 million thanks to unfavorable reviews and no excitement.

Two other horror classics—Smile from Paramount and Halloween Ends from Universal—came after it. While Halloween Ends is anticipated to add $3.8 million in its third weekend for a running domestic total of just over $60 million, Smile is anticipated to have made $5 million in its fifth weekend, bringing its domestic total to over $92 million.

This is a respectable performance for a highly polarizing trilogy-capper that was also made available on streaming, day-and-date.

The well-received Till expanded nationwide for a projected $2.8 million weekend finish, while Todd Field’s Tár struggled to make the top 10 after opening in more than 1,000 cinemas.

The movie, which features Cate Blanchett, the current favorite to win the Best Actress Oscar, has so far brought in $2.5 million domestically.

Advertisement

As the public gets ready for the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, anticipate Black Adam to make a clean sweep of the box office.