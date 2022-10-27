Advertisement
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever responses call it beautiful tribute

Articles
  • The film is a follow-up to Black Panther from 2018.
  • Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, passed away from colon cancer in 2020.
  • The film features the return of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and Letitia Wright as Shuri.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel films ever, recently had its global premiere in Hollywood, allowing us to finally assess how the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe performed.

The blockbuster, a follow-up to Black Panther from 2018, has the potential to top the previous movie’s $1.3 billion box office haul.

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in 2020, is honoured in the film.

After T’Challa (Boseman), the king of Wakanda, meets a horrible end, the narrative returns to that country.

Without its leader, the populace must come together to preserve Wakanda’s legacy of the slain king.

In addition to newcomers Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart and Tenoch Huerta as aquatic super-villain Namor, the film features the return of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri,

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

According to Marvel’s usual practice, the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was kept a secret for a very long time, and even the trailer didn’t give away much about the movie’s overall direction.

Of course, this simply served to heighten anticipation, and the blockbuster now faces even greater pressure as it wraps out the disappointing Phase Four of the MCU.

However, based on the early reviews, it appears that director Ryan Coogler and screenwriter Joe Robert Cole did a fantastic job of not only paying tribute to Boseman’s memory but also raising the stakes of the series, being a spectacle, and offering a satisfying conclusion to this arc of the Marvel Universe.

The first batch of initial responses came directly from our own headquarters:

Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff gave the most recent Marvel film great marks.

Other reviewers emphasized the movie’s excellence by praising its maturity and its handling of loss, claiming it was well worth the wait.

As we all anticipated, the passing of the previous hero T’Challa is one of the most significant plot points in the film, and sensitively treating it was essential to producing some very heartbreaking moments.

The ensemble cast of the film received a lot of appreciation for taking on the responsibility of continuing Wakanda’s history while still giving us an entertaining journey and captivating performances.

On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its theatrical debut.

