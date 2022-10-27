Black Panther: Wakanda Forever responses call it beautiful tribute

The film is a follow-up to Black Panther from 2018.

Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, passed away from colon cancer in 2020.

The film features the return of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and Letitia Wright as Shuri.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel films ever, recently had its global premiere in Hollywood, allowing us to finally assess how the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe performed.

The blockbuster, a follow-up to Black Panther from 2018, has the potential to top the previous movie’s $1.3 billion box office haul.

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in 2020, is honoured in the film.

After T’Challa (Boseman), the king of Wakanda, meets a horrible end, the narrative returns to that country.

Without its leader, the populace must come together to preserve Wakanda’s legacy of the slain king.

In addition to newcomers Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart and Tenoch Huerta as aquatic super-villain Namor, the film features the return of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri,

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

According to Marvel’s usual practice, the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was kept a secret for a very long time, and even the trailer didn’t give away much about the movie’s overall direction.

Of course, this simply served to heighten anticipation, and the blockbuster now faces even greater pressure as it wraps out the disappointing Phase Four of the MCU.

However, based on the early reviews, it appears that director Ryan Coogler and screenwriter Joe Robert Cole did a fantastic job of not only paying tribute to Boseman’s memory but also raising the stakes of the series, being a spectacle, and offering a satisfying conclusion to this arc of the Marvel Universe.

The first batch of initial responses came directly from our own headquarters:

Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff gave the most recent Marvel film great marks.

I know you don’t believe when people come out of a world premiere and say a movie is awesome….but #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a fantastic sequel and a great movie. I knew it’d be emotional and it was. Expect your eyes to leak. Great job #RyanCoogler pic.twitter.com/unJDi8VGRt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 27, 2022

Another reason I’m so impressed with #BlackPantherWakandaForever is #RyanCoogler had the impossible task of trying to make a sequel without #ChadwickBoseman & make it feel respectful but also keep the franchise going and he hit a home run. Going to be HUGE hit for @MarvelStudios. pic.twitter.com/mMd9WFjung Advertisement — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 27, 2022

#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title. pic.twitter.com/jYZedeJgT1 — Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 27, 2022

Other reviewers emphasized the movie’s excellence by praising its maturity and its handling of loss, claiming it was well worth the wait.

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is an emotional journey well worth the wait. I really loved that movie! pic.twitter.com/feYVDKHCTR — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) October 27, 2022

As we all anticipated, the passing of the previous hero T’Challa is one of the most significant plot points in the film, and sensitively treating it was essential to producing some very heartbreaking moments.

Ryan Coogler’s #BlackPantherWakandaForever, above all else, is cathartic. An emotional movie about loss, legacy and healing. The story is intimate, but vast with global power struggles and palace intrigue. Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is a FORCE, better than I hoped. So much to discuss. pic.twitter.com/cDFVcPYHRR — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever‘s bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel’s most intimate and heartfelt. It’s definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don’t know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD Advertisement — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

The ensemble cast of the film received a lot of appreciation for taking on the responsibility of continuing Wakanda’s history while still giving us an entertaining journey and captivating performances.

On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its theatrical debut.

