Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer reveals new characters

TV spot has been released for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It gives a closer look at several characters from the previous movie.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film is set to arrive on November 11, 2017.

A brand-new TV spot has been published as interest in the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grows.

The latest sneak peek for the Ryan Coogler-directed movie, which will premiere on November 11, contains some action-packed spectacle and a closer look at several new characters for fans to look forward to.

Many of the cast members from the previous movie, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Winston Duke’s M’Baku, are back in the TV spot “Time,” where they must contend with the growing threat posed by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the King of the undersea realm Talocan.

Namor’s menace to Wakanda is highlighted by his impressive combat skills, which are on full display as he successfully dodges and blocks every attack made against him.

The trailer also gives viewers a closer look at Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart as she participates in multiple action scenes while wearing her armour.

In the titular spinoff of the character, which will make its debut on Disney+, Thorne will reprise her role.

Although the new video from the TV spot didn’t reveal any previously unknown narrative details from the movie, it does give fans a fantastic sneak glimpse of the scope and breadth of the film.

The new Black Panther engaging in a battle with multiple Talocan warriors, which may rank as one of the movie’s most exciting moments, is just one example of how well the TV spot excels at communicating the stakes of the story.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as a heartfelt homage to the adored actor while also honouring his legacy to the franchise following the heartbreaking demise of the late Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the title character.

According to various social media reactions, the movie recently held its world premiere and opened to rave reviews.

Many hailed it as one of the most profoundly moving entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve Weintraub of Collider applauded the movie and said on Twitter, “I know you don’t believe when people come out of a world premiere and say a movie is awesome….but #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a fantastic sequel and a great movie. I knew it’d be emotional and it was. Expect your eyes to leak. Great job #RyanCoogler.”

In addition to the movie’s release, Marvel Studios is also working on this year’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will premiere on Disney+ on November 25.

By releasing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theatres on February 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, and The Marvels on July 28, 2023, Marvel will have a good start to the following year.

As the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to take shape, fans have a tonne of upcoming theatrical releases and Disney+ series to look forward to.

Tickets are currently on sale for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres solely in cinemas on November 11.

See the brand-new TV advertisement for the upcoming movie below.

