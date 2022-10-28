Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer reveals new characters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer reveals new characters

Articles
Advertisement
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer reveals new characters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer reveals new characters

Advertisement
  •  TV spot has been released for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
  • It gives a closer look at several characters from the previous movie.
  • The Ryan Coogler-directed film is set to arrive on November 11, 2017.
Advertisement

A brand-new TV spot has been published as interest in the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grows.

The latest sneak peek for the Ryan Coogler-directed movie, which will premiere on November 11, contains some action-packed spectacle and a closer look at several new characters for fans to look forward to.

Many of the cast members from the previous movie, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Winston Duke’s M’Baku, are back in the TV spot “Time,” where they must contend with the growing threat posed by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the King of the undersea realm Talocan.

Namor’s menace to Wakanda is highlighted by his impressive combat skills, which are on full display as he successfully dodges and blocks every attack made against him.

The trailer also gives viewers a closer look at Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart as she participates in multiple action scenes while wearing her armour.

In the titular spinoff of the character, which will make its debut on Disney+, Thorne will reprise her role.

Advertisement

Although the new video from the TV spot didn’t reveal any previously unknown narrative details from the movie, it does give fans a fantastic sneak glimpse of the scope and breadth of the film.

The new Black Panther engaging in a battle with multiple Talocan warriors, which may rank as one of the movie’s most exciting moments, is just one example of how well the TV spot excels at communicating the stakes of the story.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as a heartfelt homage to the adored actor while also honouring his legacy to the franchise following the heartbreaking demise of the late Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the title character.

According to various social media reactions, the movie recently held its world premiere and opened to rave reviews.

Many hailed it as one of the most profoundly moving entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve Weintraub of Collider applauded the movie and said on Twitter, “I know you don’t believe when people come out of a world premiere and say a movie is awesome….but #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a fantastic sequel and a great movie. I knew it’d be emotional and it was. Expect your eyes to leak. Great job #RyanCoogler.”

In addition to the movie’s release, Marvel Studios is also working on this year’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will premiere on Disney+ on November 25.

Advertisement

By releasing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theatres on February 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, and The Marvels on July 28, 2023, Marvel will have a good start to the following year.

As the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to take shape, fans have a tonne of upcoming theatrical releases and Disney+ series to look forward to.

Tickets are currently on sale for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres solely in cinemas on November 11.

See the brand-new TV advertisement for the upcoming movie below.

Also Read

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever responses call it beautiful tribute
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever responses call it beautiful tribute

The film is a follow-up to Black Panther from 2018. Chadwick Boseman,...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story