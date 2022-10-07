BLACKPINK agency to sue who spread Jennie’s private images

Advertisement
  BLACKPINK agency YG to sue the person who spread Jennie's private images
  • YG has announced to take strong legal action against the person who spread personal photos of Jennie.
  • A snapshot that went viral sparked relationship suspicions between BTS V and Jennie,
  • the artist agency YG declared that it would pursue legal action against acts of slander and the dissemination of unrelated material.
BLACKPINK agency YG Entertainment has announced to take strong legal action against the person who spread personal photos of Jennie.

A Jeju Island snapshot that went viral online earlier in May sparked relationship suspicions between BTS V and BLACKPINK’S Jennie, which quickly became the most talked-about issue.

According to Soompi, the artist agency YG Entertainment declared that it would aggressively pursue legal action against acts of slander and the dissemination of unrelated material.

In an official statement, the agency stated that “We have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos.”

Further wrote, “YG is taking strong legal action against posts that are tarnishing the character and reputation of our agency’s artists.”

YG continues, “We have filed a complaint for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, violation of the prohibition of illegal information distribution, and obscene use of communication media for the actions of repeatedly uploading information that has not been verified to be true and writing excessively malicious posts.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
