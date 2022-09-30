BLACKPINK Jisoo reveals she admired Natalia Portman since she was little

After visiting a fashion show together, BLACKPINK Jisoo and actress Natalie Portman lavished each other with social media adulation.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Natalie Portman sat front row together at the Dior Spring Summer 2023 collection.

Jisoo is a huge fan and has already expressed her admiration for the Black Swan actress.

Natalie Portman posted an Instagram photo with Jisoo and the message, “At yesterday’s #DiorSS23 show with @sooyaaa.”

The Korean idol reposted the image on her Instagram story with the caption, “So happy to be able to sit next to and talk to @natalieportman, whom I’ve admired since I was very little. Thank you so much for your kindness. This memory will remain forever in my heart. Thank you (white heart emoji)”

Jisoo attended the event during Paris Fashion Week as the 2021-appointed global fashion and beauty ambassador for Christian Dior.

She and fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé are on a vacation in Paris after promoting their most recent album, Born Pink.

