BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK is breaking records in the U.S

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK is their second full-length album.

It has held onto the fourth spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart for a second week in a row.

The K-pop group is now getting ready for its performances as part of the tour.

BLACKPINK BORN PINK once again reached an all-time high and achieved another milestone.

Since American girl group Danity Kane released their album Welcome to the Dollhouse on April 5, 2008, the K-pop girl group’s single BORN PINK has become the first music video to accomplish this milestone in 14 years.

The K-pop group is now getting ready for its performances as part of the BORN PINK globe tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on October 15 and 16. The tour will thereafter make stops in towns across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

For those who don’t know, BLACKPINK is a four-piece South Korean girl group made up of Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo. In 2006, BLACKPINK made their YG Entertainment debut with the album Square On.

