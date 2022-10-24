Blue Ivy Carter bid over $80,000 for pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

She isn’t hesitant to risk a large sum of money.

She competed in an opulent auction for the evening’s most expensive item.

Advertisement

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t hesitant to risk a large sum of money. A pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings that previously belonged to Carter’s mother Beyoncé sold for over $80,000 at the Los Angeles Wearable Art Gala in 2022.

The 10-year-old competed in an opulent auction for the evening’s most expensive item at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on October 22.

The 10-year-old bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was sporting that night and which once belonged to the “Single Ladies” singer in a video shared from the event. She did this under the guidance of her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy, who sported a blue flapper-inspired outfit replete with pearl strands and a feathered headdress, ultimately lost out to Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, the founders of Mielle Organics, who placed the winning bid of $105,000.

The gala’s theme, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated clothing styles from the 1920s to the 1950s. Beyoncé donned a custom-made, strapless mermaid gown by Gucci with stars adorning the bust. She added pink opera gloves with shoulder frills, a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and a Dolce & Gabbana purse to complete the gorgeous outfit.

With a velvet tuxedo jacket, white dress shirt, black bowtie, black slacks, and black patent leather dress shoes, Jay-Z also looked dapper as ever.

Advertisement

An A-list group, including Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Angela Bassett, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and others, joined the stylish family at the gala.

Blue Ivy has previously sought to bid extravagantly in auctions. In 2018, Blue Ivy placed an opening bid of $17,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier at the same event. She subsequently increased her bid to $19,000, but Tyler ultimately outbid her and won the piece of art for $20,000 instead.

Blue Ivy didn’t, however, return home empty-handed. She placed a $10,000 winning bid on a 36″ x 36″ work of art built from torn-apart legal and medical books.

Also Read Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....