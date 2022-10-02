BOL Entertainment set to launch new show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ hosted by Sanam Jung

The wait is finally over, the show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ hosted by versatile actress Sanam Jung will finally be aired on BOL Entertainment.

BOL Entertainment is always desirous of bringing quality shows to its viewers and in a similar effort the channel is dishing out another thrilling show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ on BOL Entertainment.

The teaser of the show has been released and the viewers are excitedly waiting for the show to hit their screens.

The teaser has also revealed that the show would be hosted by none other than the most beloved TV host Sanam Jung.

Now the wait is finally over as the first episode will be aired on Monday, October 3 at 7 PM.

Sanam Jung has been ruling the entertainment industry for past many years and has been one of the queens of morning shows and will surely delight the audience with her remarkable talent.

BOL Entertainment has been touching new heights of popularity with its remarkable shows for the audience and has also dished out four new exciting shows.

You can watch the show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ every Monday and Tuesday at 7PM only on BOL Entertainment.