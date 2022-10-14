Advertisement
Bollywood singing debut of Simbu 'Taali Taali' is impressive

  • Mahat Raghavendra’s Bollywood debut is Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.
  • The film’s first track, Taali Taali, adds to the drama’s excitement.
  • Silambarasan TR sang the uplifting song. In his next, AGR, he will play an underworld don.
Mahat Raghavendra’s Bollywood debut is Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Mudassar Aziz wrote the script for Satram Ramani’s film. The film’s male leads are Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film’s first track, Taali Taali, adds to the drama’s excitement. Silambarasan TR sang the uplifting song.

The single is Simbu’s beautiful tribute to Mahat Raghavendra and Silambarasan TR, longtime friends. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star tweeted, “Taali Taali.” “Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!”

Take a look:

Mahat Raghavendra wrote on Twitter to thank Silambasaran TR, “You’ve always been there for me as an inspiration, mentor & a good friend Thanks once again for standing by me and pushing me forward to achieve my goals. @SilambarasanTR_ love you macha.”

Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N. Krishna, will feature Silambarasan TR. In his next, AGR, he will play an underworld don. The project is a remake of Sandalwood’s 2017 drama Mufti. Along with Simbu, Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon will star in the film.

