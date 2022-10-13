Advertisement
Bollywood’s revenue faces recession as streaming platforms soar

Articles
The Indian film industry, which produces over 1600 films annually, is now experiencing the gravest of crises as a result of competition from streaming services and competitors who use languages other than Hindi.

Since the Covid limitations were loosened, even in Mumbai, the movie theatres have become quite quiet, and box office revenues have significantly decreased.

Only one-fifth of the numerous Bollywood films that were released in the preceding year reached or exceeded their income projections. In contrast, a number of films made in the Telugu film industry, often known as Tollywood, performed very well.

Price-conscious people were avoiding theatres since the cost of a monthly membership to stream content might be as low as or equivalent to the price of a single ticket (Rs100-200 or $1.20-$2.50) at single-screen cinemas and higher at multiplexes.

