Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are “casually hanging together”

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski do not have any plans to get married, despite enjoying one other’s company.
The Bullet Train singer and the model-actor don’t want to get involved in anything serious because they are both currently going through their divorces, an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
“Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other’s company,” an insider told the outlet.
“Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment.”
The source added, “Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they’re just having a good time.”
An insider previously revealed to the publication that Pitt and Ratajkowski are only still dating on a casual basis “Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends.”
The source added, “Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now.”
