Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski? Model’s relationship status

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt have been rumoured to be dating for weeks. While they haven’t been sighted together, sources say they’re getting to know each other. Emily has confirmed if she’s single after her TikTok claimed she was bisexual.

The model who divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard amid adultery rumours recently spoke to Variety. Ratajkowski recently claimed to be bisexual in a viral TikTok video. The model told Variety she’s learning to “let go.”

The 31-year-old model who split from her spouse of four years stated, “I’m newly single for practically the first time in my life, and I’m loving the freedom of not being very worried about how I’m being regarded,” reported Variety. The “newly single” proclamation seemed to be a retort to dating rumours surrounding her and Pitt.

Brad has been in the news for his court struggle with Angelina Jolie over his French winery. Recent court documents filed by Jolie outline her assault charges against him on a private plane to Los Angeles with their kids. Angelina claims Pitt physically abused her and two of their children.

After becoming legally single in 2019, Brad Pitt apparently covertly dated but hasn’t made any partnerships official. Page Six alleged that the actor hides his dating life for fear that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids. Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, 14, are Pitt and Jolie’s, children.

