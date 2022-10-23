Advertisement
  • Brad Pitt faces criticism after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle
Brad Pitt faces criticism after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

Articles
Brad Pitt

After he refused to acknowledge Martin Brundle, Hollywood star Brad Pitt is receiving criticism.

Journalist Omid Scobie published on Twitter a video of Brundle attempting to speak with Pitt.

“Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is.”

Brad Pitt sparks outrage after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

Martin John Brundle is a British former racing driver who is best known as a Formula One racer and a pundit for ITV Sport between 1997 and 2008, the BBC between 2009 and 2011, and Sky Sports since 2012.

