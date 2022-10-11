Brad Pitt finally reopens historic Miraval Studios on his French villa

Brad Pitt has finally reopened the Miraval Studios.

On the grounds of his French villa, Château Miraval.

The classic studio hosted rock superstars like Pink Floyd, AC/DC and The Cure.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt have reopened Miraval Studios located on the grounds of his French estate Château Miraval amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie.

In order to rebuild the renowned studio, the Fight Club actor revealed last year that he has partnered with Damien Quintard, a French composer and producer.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, and The Cure performed at the historic studio.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by billboard (@billboard) Advertisement

The Bullet Train actor said to Billboard when asked about rebuilding the ancient recording studio, “It has great historical provenance and so we didn’t want to do it until we could do something special.”

On the grounds of the French villa that Pitt once occupied with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is Miraval Studios.

The 1,200-acre estate was leased by Pitt and Jolie for an extended period of time before they formally acquired it in 2012 for an estimated $60 million.

The couple and their six children frequently visited the expansive villa, and two years later they held their wedding on its grounds.

Advertisement

Jolie sold her stake in Château Miraval in October 2021, however, and the French winery has since gained attention following their acrimonious breakup in 2019.

Also Read Brad Pitt may leave Hollywood after buying a Carmel castle Brad Pitt has put his Los Angeles home up for rent. He...