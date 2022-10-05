Brad Pitt looks calm after Angelina Jolie’s dramatic court claims

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing their children.

Pitt was photographed leaving a business facility looking relaxed and carefree.

Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop abusing them.

Brad Pitt seemed in good spirits. just hours after Angelina Jolie filed shocking accusations against him in a court document, accusing him of physically abusing their children during a 2016 plane argument.

After the Maleficent actress alleged that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the Bullet Train star was photographed in Los Angeles appearing relaxed and carefree.

The actor looked sharp as he was photographed leaving a business facility while wearing a denim shirt and baggy denim jeans, according to sources.

Additionally, according to court records acquired by Page Six, Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during the altercation on the plane.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the filing added.

It was also revealedt hat “some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

“The events of that day were traumatic to Jolie and the children,” Jolie’s lawyers argued in the court.

The children of Jolie and Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, were between “the ages of eight and 15” at the time of the alleged occurrence.

