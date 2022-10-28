Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brad Pitt opens up regarding Grand Prix snub with Martin Brundle

Brad Pitt opens up regarding Grand Prix snub with Martin Brundle

Articles
Advertisement
Brad Pitt opens up regarding Grand Prix snub with Martin Brundle

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and former Grad prix racer Martin Brundle

Advertisement
  • Brad sent Martin a personal email to clarify about the US Grand Prix incident.
  • The actor gave the former race driver the cold shoulder when he attempted to ask him about his Formula 1 film.
  • Pitt is producing a film about racing under the direction of Joseph Kosinski.
Advertisement

Brad Pitt sent Martin Brundle a personal email to clarify what exactly transpired at the US Grand Prix when he snubbed the commentator during his notorious grid stroll.

At the event, the Bullet Train actor gave the former race driver the cold shoulder when he attempted to ask him about his Formula 1 film, sparking uproar.

After social media users criticized him for not recognizing the “voice of the sport,” however, the Hollywood star sent Brundle a message to clarify the situation.

Brundle wrote on Twitter, “Got a note from Brad Pitt explaining what happened with our near miss on the Austin grid.”

He added, “Unnecessary, but good of him.” “Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid, but as I endeavour to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask.”

Pitt is producing a film about racing under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, with Lewis Hamilton serving as producer and set consultant.

The storyline of the new film will revolve around Pitt’s character, a veteran race car driver who comes out of retirement to train a talented young driver.

Also Read

Brad Pitt faces criticism after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle
Brad Pitt faces criticism after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

After he refused to acknowledge Martin Brundle, Hollywood star Brad Pitt is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story