Brad Pitt opens up regarding Grand Prix snub with Martin Brundle

Brad Pitt sent Martin Brundle a personal email to clarify what exactly transpired at the US Grand Prix when he snubbed the commentator during his notorious grid stroll.

At the event, the Bullet Train actor gave the former race driver the cold shoulder when he attempted to ask him about his Formula 1 film, sparking uproar.

After social media users criticized him for not recognizing the “voice of the sport,” however, the Hollywood star sent Brundle a message to clarify the situation.

Brundle wrote on Twitter, “Got a note from Brad Pitt explaining what happened with our near miss on the Austin grid.”

Got a note from Brad Pitt explaining what happened with our near miss on the Austin grid. Unnecessary, but nice of him. Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid, but as I endeavour to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask. Advertisement — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 27, 2022

He added, “Unnecessary, but good of him.” “Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid, but as I endeavour to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask.”

Pitt is producing a film about racing under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, with Lewis Hamilton serving as producer and set consultant.

The storyline of the new film will revolve around Pitt’s character, a veteran race car driver who comes out of retirement to train a talented young driver.

