Brian Austin Green celebrates second anniversary with family

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announce birth of their first child
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have welcomed their first child together....
Brian Austin Green is an American actor, best known for his portrayal of David Silver on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210.
In a heartwarming Instagram post The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum celebrated his anniversary with Sharna Burgess’ two-year anniversary on Sunday.
She wrote, “October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee.”
“My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible I love you.”
