Brian Austin Green celebrates second anniversary with family

Brian Austin Green is an American actor.

Brian Austin is celebrating his two-year anniversary with his partner.

She wrote, ‘October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day.’

Advertisement

Brian Austin Green is an American actor, best known for his portrayal of David Silver on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210.

In a heartwarming Instagram post The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum celebrated his anniversary with Sharna Burgess’ two-year anniversary on Sunday.

She wrote, “October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee.”

“My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible I love you.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) Advertisement

Also Read Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announce birth of their first child Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have welcomed their first child together....