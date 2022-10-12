Britney Spears cannot forget the slap for her behaviour

Britney Spears remembers a slap her mother gave her when she was younger.

Lynne Spears hit her ‘so hard’ for partying late with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

At the same time, Lynne looked after Britney and her two young sons.

According to the singer of Criminal’s Instagram post, her mother Lynne Spears once gave her a ‘so harsh’ smack for staying out late partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. Lynne looked after her two sons at the same time.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton], and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” along with a footage of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in the 2005 comedy, the pop singer tweeted “Monster-in-Law.”

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!!” Spears wrote. “I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

“I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your (expletives) faces !!!!!”, the Grammy winner said earlier, admitting she wanted to slap her mother and sister.

Lynne “really helped him follow through and made it all happen,” according to Spears, after an unnamed individual had suggested a conservatorship to her father.

"It was all basically set up," she said in the recording. "There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven't even really shared half of it."

