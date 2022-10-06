Britney Spears criticizes her mother Lynn Spears after apology

Britney Spears has apologized to her mother Lynn Spears.

Lynn Spears requested that Britney unblock her on social media.

The singer shared a Rita Mae Brown quotation on her Instagram page.

Britney Spears slammed her mother Lynn Spears, after publicly apologizing to her and requesting that the Toxic singer unblock her on social media so that they can resume communication.

The Gimme More singer shared a Rita Mae Brown quotation on her Instagram page, which says, “One of the keys to happiness is bad memory.”

Spears wrote a lengthy caption for the image, which reads, “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!’ she said. ‘As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk!!”

The Grammy-winning singer claimed she “was the [expletive] Saint who was scared to move’ or her father Jamie Spears would put her somewhere if [she] didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free!!!!”

The Criminal singer lamented that “not one [expletive] person stood up for her” and that her father still placed her “in a psych institution.”

Spears closed her statement by demanding that her mother take responsibility and apologizing. “Mom take your apology!!!! And to all the doctors for with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell!!!”

Last week, Lynne, 67, left a remark on the singer’s earlier writings regarding her issues with her family.

"I'm sooo sorry for your pain!" she said. "I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"

