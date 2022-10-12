Britney Spears reveals that she pray for his father to burn in hell

Britney Spears hurled several accusations against her parents in a deleted Instagram post.

Jamie Spears would compare her body to that of her boyfriend’s “perfect” physique.

Telling her she need to “work” on herself.

Advertisement

Britney Spears said she prays that her father Jamie Spears burns in hell, for treating her “less than a dog” throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer singer wrote a lengthy note while making various charges against her parents.

The Princess of Pop even asserted that she suffered from body image difficulties as a result of her father calling her obese and made comparisons between the singer’s body and that of her partner.

“Wonder what the SECRET IS ??? WHAT Y’ALL BE HIDING??? Come on wise father you wanna sit me down for four months expose my body to nurses while showering me like a (expletive) dog!!!” she added a series of captions to her vintage photos.

“Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a (expletive) dog??? WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A (expletive) DOG???” she added.

Britney said, “I pray you burn in hell you sorry son of a (expletive)!!!.”

Advertisement

She added that she prayed “every morning” and “every night” for her father to “experience just 5 minutes of the misery” she went through.

In other notes, the singer went on to discuss her father’s abuse, stating, “My dad always told me I was fat so I never felt pretty or good enough and I think the thing that made me feel the ugliest was the fear in being scared of what he would do, I looked uneasy.”

“He was never a father to me because he was always drunk !!!” Britney continued.

“The reason I’m talking about this is because I know I try to present myself as being perfect and pretty … but it’s because I know what it feels like to feel ugly and scared!!! To be told ‘THERE IS NO LOOKING AT THAT FACE OF YOURS.’”

“HE WOULD GO LOW !!! He was the lowest,” she remembers Jamie telling her she needed to “work” on herself because she “wasn’t fit,” comparing her body to her boyfriend’s “beautiful” shape.

“WHAT FATHER TELLS HIS DAUGHTER THAT HER BOYFRIEND HAS A PERFECT BODY ??? And I have a lot of work to do ???” Before ending her statement by urging women to, Britney wrote, “FEEL BEAUTIFUL TODAY !!!”

Advertisement

Also Read Britney Spears won’t forget when her mother slapped her Britney Spears claims her mother hit her across the face when she...

Advertisement