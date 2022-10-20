Britney Spears, Sam Asghari feels having baby will boost their bond

Advertisement
  • Britney Spears has been giving thought to embracing motherhood again.
  • Sources have revealed that she is still determined to have a baby.
  • Britney is also mom to sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline.
Britney Spears has been considering returning to motherhood, according to the reports.

In spite of recent family turbulence, the 40-year-old Toxic crooner has made the decision to carry on with life. The pop icon is still determined to conceive a child with her new husband Sam Asghari, according to sources close to her.

An insider told Hollywood Life that “Britney has not given up on her plans to have a baby with Sam.”

“After her miscarriage, which she was outspoken about, she had a lot of support from her fans telling her to not give up on this, and this was so helpful to her to learn that so many others have gone through what she went through,” a source said.

“In recent months, she has had to deal with a lot of negative energy surrounding her family and she really wants nothing more than to be able to move on,” the source continued.

The sources added, “Britney and Same both believe that having this baby will bring so much light and love into their lives.”

Asghari will be the most incredible father ever, according to The Hold Me Closer, who can’t wait to see him carrying his child in his arms.

Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, are sons that Britney shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

