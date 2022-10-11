Britney Spears won’t forget when her mother slapped her

Britney Spears reactivates Instagram and claims she is not “having a breakdown”

Britney Spears claims that the day her mother struck her across the face is something she will never forget.

The 40-year-old pop star claims that when she remained out too late with her sons, mom Lynne Spears could not control her rage.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” Britney wrote on Instagram.

Britney shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*SSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

This comes after Lynne turned in to Britney’s comments to apologise for her behaviour towards the singer.

