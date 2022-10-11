Britney Spears won’t forget when her mother slapped her

Sam Asghari is concerns about Britney Spears’ anger problems
Britney Spears claims that the day her mother struck her across the face is something she will never forget.
The 40-year-old pop star claims that when she remained out too late with her sons, mom Lynne Spears could not control her rage.
“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” Britney wrote on Instagram.
Britney shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*SSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”
This comes after Lynne turned in to Britney’s comments to apologise for her behaviour towards the singer.
