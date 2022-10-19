Brooke Blurton kicks off her shoes as she promotes her memoir ‘Big Love’

Brooke Blurton at her book event of Big Love – Daily Mail

Brooke Blurton removed her shoes before speaking to fans at the City of Perth Library.

She arrived in an orange minidress and a long yellow jacket for the event.

The 27-year-old former Bachelorette star went for bronzed makeup and highlighted her eyes.

Tuesday night at her book event in Perth, Brooke Blurton relaxed.

The 27-year-old former Bachelorette star removed her shoes before speaking to fans at the City of Perth Library on Hay Street.

She arrived at the location wearing an orange minidress and a long yellow jacket, along with a hefty gold chain and a black cross-body purse.

Brooke styled her dark brown hair into a tight low ponytail and went for bronzed makeup.

She complemented her ensemble with pointed heels embellished with diamantes and ribbons.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum removed her shoes as she addressed the audience later in the evening.

