Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brooke Blurton kicks off her shoes as she promotes her memoir ‘Big Love’

Brooke Blurton kicks off her shoes as she promotes her memoir ‘Big Love’

Articles
Advertisement
Brooke Blurton kicks off her shoes as she promotes her memoir ‘Big Love’

Brooke Blurton at her book event of Big Love – Daily Mail

Advertisement
  • Brooke Blurton removed her shoes before speaking to fans at the City of Perth Library.
  • She arrived in an orange minidress and a long yellow jacket for the event.
  • The 27-year-old former Bachelorette star went for bronzed makeup and highlighted her eyes.
Advertisement

Tuesday night at her book event in Perth, Brooke Blurton relaxed.

The 27-year-old former Bachelorette star removed her shoes before speaking to fans at the City of Perth Library on Hay Street.

She arrived at the location wearing an orange minidress and a long yellow jacket, along with a hefty gold chain and a black cross-body purse.

Brooke styled her dark brown hair into a tight low ponytail and went for bronzed makeup.

She complemented her ensemble with pointed heels embellished with diamantes and ribbons.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum removed her shoes as she addressed the audience later in the evening.

Advertisement

Also Read

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in denim shorts and pink sweater in Beverly Hills
Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in denim shorts and pink sweater in Beverly Hills

Alessandra Ambrosio had a massage in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story