Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola celebrate six months of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating six months of marriage.

The couple wed in an extravagant ceremony earlier this year.

They recently revealed a new member of their family, a dog named Lamb.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating six months of marriage in adorable posts on social media.

On Sunday, the Cooking with Brooklyn presenter, 23, shared a romantic Instagram tribute to his wife in honour of their six-month anniversary. He included an old photo of the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, from their wedding day in April. The bride’s stunning Valentino gown was shown as she was photographed heading down the aisle.

“6 months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever,” Brooklyn gushed in the caption. “You are the absolute love of my life xx.”

In the comments section, Nicola responded, “I love you baby so so so much!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The model and actress also paid tribute to her spouse by sharing two exclusive images from their extravagant wedding. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham could be seen clinging onto his wife’s waist fondly in the stunning black-and-white photographs, while bride Nicola placed her hands tenderly on his face.

All smiles, the Bates Motel actress captioned her post, “6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby”.

To which Brooklyn lovingly replied in the comments, “Couldn’t live life without you xx. You continue to make me a better person everyday xxx”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

The pair recently revealed a new member of their family, a dog named Lamb, and have since paid glowing tributes to one another. According to PEOPLE, they also have two elderly dogs and formerly had a third dog, a French bulldog named Frankie, who passed away in October 2021.

At the Florida estate owned by Peltz’s family in Palm Beach, the pair wed in an extravagant ceremony earlier this year. Everyone from Brooklyn’s famed Beckham family attended the event, including parents Victoria and David Beckham, brothers Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. There were also Peltz’s seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, along with her model mother Claudia Heffner and businessman father Nelson Peltz.

