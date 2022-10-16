Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s photoshoot goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s photoshoot goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s photoshoot goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s photoshoot goes viral

Advertisement
  • Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attended the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala.
  • The power couple looked so cute as they held hands at the event in Los Angeles.
  • Julia Roberts is slated to receive the first-ever Icon Award at the ceremony.
Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz looked as adorable as ever, at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Brooklyn planted a passionate kiss on his wife Nicola during the star-studded event, and the power couple appeared to be inseparable in photos acquired by Daily Mail.

In a black jacket, black pants, a fresh white shirt, and shining dress shoes, the 23-year-old wannabe chef cut a stylish figure.

Nicola, 27, on the other hand, looked amazing in a black figure-hugging gown and stylish gloves.

The Academy Museum Gala, held this year for just the second time, will honour Julia Roberts with the first-ever Icon Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star-studded event managed to raise an incredible $11 million for the new museum when it was held for the first time last September.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Victoria Beckham talked about her son’s wedding while appearing on Today, calling the event “wonderful.”

Victoria said to hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, “Brooklyn just got married, it was a wonderful wedding.

As a mother, she continued, “It means so lot to see my son so happy.” What more could you possibly need?

There have been rumours of a falling out between Victoria and her daughter-in-law ever since the ambitious chef married the millionaire heiress.

Also Read

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate six months of marriage online
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate six months of marriage online

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating six months of marriage. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story