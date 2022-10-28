Advertisement
  • Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz take internet by storm with their Halloween costumes
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at Tings Magazine Annual Halloween Party 2022 – Instagram

  • The fashion industry power couple arrived as Romeo and Juliet at the Tings Magazine Annual Halloween Party.
  • Brooklyn opted for a chain-mail long-sleeve metal shirt with shoulder, chest, and sleeve metal body armor.
  • Nicola chose a magnificent sleeveless white dress that reminded moviegoers of the classic gown.
This Halloween, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz shook the internet with their beautiful Halloween costumes.

The fashion industry power couple arrived as Romeo and Juliet from the present period at the Tings Magazine Annual Halloween Party 2022 on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, age 23, and his heiress bride, age 27, transformed into Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio from Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play.

Brooklyn opted for a chain-mail long-sleeve metal shirt with shoulder, chest, and sleeve metal body armor. His blouse was paired with a pair of black pants.

Meanwhile, Nicola chose a magnificent sleeveless white dress that reminded moviegoers of the classic gown worn by Claire in the film.

The low-cut maxi dress was decorated with angel wings made of white feathers. Half of her long, dark brown hair was worn straight and down, while the other half was slicked back and pulled up.

Set in Verona, Italy, Romeo Montague, and Juliet Capulet is a love story tainted by strife between two noble families – the Montagues and the Capulets – which parallels conflicts between the Beckhams and Peltzs.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham to spend family holiday season alone
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham to spend family holiday season alone

Nicola Peltz refused to attend David Beckham and his family's Christmas celebrations....

