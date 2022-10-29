BTS’ Jin Releases Solo Single The Astronaut

Jin from BTS debuted “The Astronaut,” his first solo song.

It was produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko and features Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The pop-rock tune follows the success of “My Universe,” a 2021 collaboration between BTS and Coldplay.

We are all merely astronauts residing in Jin’s universe.

The 29-year-old BTS member debuted “The Astronaut,” his first solo song, on Friday accompanied with an emotional music video featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the song’s co-writer.

Less than a year have passed since Jin’s release of “Super Tuna” in 2021, and four months have passed since BTS stated in June that a “new chapter” incorporating individual musical activities would begin. Kygo and Bill Rahko produced Jin’s most recent song, and the great Max Martin served as executive producer. In order to add some additional noises to the mix for a song that Jin uses to serenade ARMY, BTS’ followers, Chris Martin’s 16-year-old son Moses also joins Coldplay.

The pop-rock tune follows the success of “My Universe,” a 2021 collaboration between BTS and Coldplay that debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In the new song, Jin warmly refers to his fanbase as his “universe.” Jin sings,When I’m with you / There is no one else / I get heaven to myself.”

In the music video for “The Astronaut,” the performer expertly portrays an astronaut who must make an emergency landing on Earth and vows to go back to his home planet. However, after Jin establishes memories on the planet, things start to shift and the astronaut begins to refer to Earth as his new home. As a television announcer who informs viewers to a “strange beam of light” seen in the sky, Chris Martin also makes an appearance in the short.

Jin from BTS is currently shining on his own just as much as he does in the group. Jin identified himself as the following member to share solo content during BTS’ free South Korean concert earlier this month, titled “Yet to Come in Busan.” At the time, Jin stated, “A single will be out shortly. I got the chance to work with someone I like.

In an effort to boost South Korea’s bid to host the expo, the group—which was named the official ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan—performed the show for a stadium of 52,000 spectators.

