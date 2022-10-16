BTS’ Jin to release his first solo single album soon

Jin shocked his fans by revealing the impending release of his first solo single album.

After J-Hope, Jin will be the second member of BTS to release a solo album.

“It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” Jin said.

Jin, a member of BTS, shocked his fans by revealing the impending release of his first solo single album.

Soompi claimed on October 16 that BTS Jin had announced the impending release of his debut solo single album.

After J-Hope, Jin will be the second member of the group to release a solo album.

After BTS World Expo 2030 Busan Korea performance, Jin shared that “I have something to tell you… I’ve ended up becoming the second BTS member after J-Hope to release my album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single.”

Jin also said that “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of content left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

