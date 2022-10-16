Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS’ Jin to release his first solo single album soon

BTS’ Jin to release his first solo single album soon

Articles
Advertisement
BTS’ Jin to release his first solo single album soon

BTS’ Jin to release his first solo single album soon

Advertisement
  • Jin shocked his fans by revealing the impending release of his first solo single album.
  • After J-Hope, Jin will be the second member of BTS to release a solo album.
  • “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” Jin said.
Advertisement

Jin, a member of BTS, shocked his fans by revealing the impending release of his first solo single album.

Soompi claimed on October 16 that BTS Jin had announced the impending release of his debut solo single album.

After J-Hope, Jin will be the second member of the group to release a solo album.

After BTS World Expo 2030 Busan Korea performance, Jin shared that “I have something to tell you… I’ve ended up becoming the second BTS member after J-Hope to release my album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single.”

Jin also said that “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of content left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

Also Read

BTS unites for a concert in Busan
BTS unites for a concert in Busan

K-pop boy band BTS is reuniting on Saturday for a concert in...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle's sister calls Prince Harry 'shameless'
Meghan Markle's sister calls Prince Harry 'shameless'
Kate Middleton reveals favourite sport of Prince Louis
Kate Middleton reveals favourite sport of Prince Louis
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to Austin Butler's infamous Elvis accent
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to Austin Butler's infamous Elvis accent
Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya look stunning at the recent event
Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya look stunning at the recent event
Making way for Lisa Marie Presley by moving Benjamin Keough's grave
Making way for Lisa Marie Presley by moving Benjamin Keough's grave
Kelly Clarkson files restraining orders against two stalkers
Kelly Clarkson files restraining orders against two stalkers
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story