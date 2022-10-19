Advertisement
BTS may still perform while being enlisted in Military

  • South Korean legislation requires BTS to perform their required military service this year.
  • The band may continue to play while enrolled, according to the South Korean minister of defense
  • Every physically fit South Korean citizen between the ages of 18 and 28 is required by law to serve a minimum of 20 months.
South Korean legislation requires K-pop sensation BTS to perform their required military service this year.

The world-famous boy band BTS may not be prevented from performing by military duty; in fact, the band may continue to play while enrolled, according to the South Korean minister of defence.

Every physically fit South Korean citizen between the ages of 18 and 28 is required by law to serve a minimum of 20 months in the military.

In South Korea, attention has been drawn to the military service of all seven of the group’s members as Jin approaches his 30th birthday in December.

The idea to shorten BTS band members’ required military duty to three weeks was also being discussed in the nation’s government.

Regarding this proposal, the defence minister Lee Jong-Sup said that “There would be an way to give them a chance to practice and perform together.”

