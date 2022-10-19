BTS may still perform while being enlisted in Military

South Korean legislation requires BTS to perform their required military service this year.

The band may continue to play while enrolled, according to the South Korean minister of defense

Every physically fit South Korean citizen between the ages of 18 and 28 is required by law to serve a minimum of 20 months.

The world-famous boy band BTS may not be prevented from performing by military duty; in fact, the band may continue to play while enrolled, according to the South Korean minister of defence.

In South Korea, attention has been drawn to the military service of all seven of the group’s members as Jin approaches his 30th birthday in December.

The idea to shorten BTS band members’ required military duty to three weeks was also being discussed in the nation’s government.

Regarding this proposal, the defence minister Lee Jong-Sup said that "There would be an way to give them a chance to practice and perform together."

