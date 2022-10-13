BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup

K-pop group BTS have backed South Korea’s bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup.

K-pop group BTS has added some “Dynamite” to the nation’s drive to hold the first major soccer tournament since they shared the 2002 World Cup with Japan, with a new video supporting South Korea’s quest to host the 2023 Asian Cup.

With a succession of peppy tunes over the past ten years, the seven-piece boyband has become a global phenomenon. South Korea will use their fame to edge off Indonesia and Qatar for the hosting rights for next week.

Band member Jimin recalled the reaction to South Korea reaching the Globe Cup semifinals on home soil in the film, saying, “Millions of people cheering in the streets astounded the world during the 2002 World Cup in South Korea.”

If South Korea is picked to host the 2023 Asian Cup, those memorable memories would be relived in June and July of the following year, his BTS bandmate J-Hope said.

The first Asian Cup was won by South Korea in 1956, and they kept the title as hosts four years later.

In order to follow a zero-COVID policy, China gave up its hosting rights in May. China was scheduled to host the 24-team Asian Cup in June and July of the following year.

The decision about the new hosts will be made by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday.