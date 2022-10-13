Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup

BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup

Articles
Advertisement
BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup

BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup

Advertisement
  • K-pop group BTS have backed South Korea’s bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup.
  • The seven-piece boyband have become a worldwide sensation.
  • South Korea will be hoping to leverage their stardom to pip Qatar and Indonesia.
Advertisement

K-pop group BTS has added some “Dynamite” to the nation’s drive to hold the first major soccer tournament since they shared the 2002 World Cup with Japan, with a new video supporting South Korea’s quest to host the 2023 Asian Cup.

With a succession of peppy tunes over the past ten years, the seven-piece boyband has become a global phenomenon. South Korea will use their fame to edge off Indonesia and Qatar for the hosting rights for next week.

Band member Jimin recalled the reaction to South Korea reaching the Globe Cup semifinals on home soil in the film, saying, “Millions of people cheering in the streets astounded the world during the 2002 World Cup in South Korea.”

If South Korea is picked to host the 2023 Asian Cup, those memorable memories would be relived in June and July of the following year, his BTS bandmate J-Hope said.

The first Asian Cup was won by South Korea in 1956, and they kept the title as hosts four years later.

In order to follow a zero-COVID policy, China gave up its hosting rights in May. China was scheduled to host the 24-team Asian Cup in June and July of the following year.

Advertisement

The decision about the new hosts will be made by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday.

Also Read

Here’s some news for K Pop fans out there!
Here’s some news for K Pop fans out there!

Here’s some big news for K-pop fans all across the world. BTS...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rabi Pirzada tells how her arrogance becomes to her fall
Rabi Pirzada tells how her arrogance becomes to her fall
Urwa Hocane enjoys biggest women's motorcycle rally in Karachi
Urwa Hocane enjoys biggest women's motorcycle rally in Karachi
James Van Der Beek talks about how
James Van Der Beek talks about how "Dawson's Creek" "changed my life"
Pasoori has hit a new milestone with 500 million views on YouTube
Pasoori has hit a new milestone with 500 million views on YouTube
Iffat Omar Talks About Her Highest Pay Check
Iffat Omar Talks About Her Highest Pay Check
Merub Ali and Asim Azhar celebrate Merub's 21st birthday
Merub Ali and Asim Azhar celebrate Merub's 21st birthday
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story