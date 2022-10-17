BTS to complete requirements for military service

The K-pop supergroup BTS will enlist in the military, according to their agency.

Seoul: The K-pop supergroup BTS will enlist in the military, according to their agency, ending a protracted discussion about whether the celebrities deserved exemptions from required military service.

Because South Korea is still nominally at war with nuclear-armed North Korea, all able-bodied men under the age of 30 are required to serve for around two years in the military.

BTS is recognised for contributing billions to the South Korean economy, and despite holding fewer concerts during the coronavirus pandemic, its label saw a rise in income.

Nevertheless, the possibility of South Korea’s conscription into the military lingered over BTS, whose members range in age from 25-year-old Jungkook to 29-year-old Jin and who must enlist by December or face jail time.

Bighit Music, part of BTS´s agency Hybe, said on Monday that “the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service”.

It noted in a statement that “as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it´s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve”.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October,” it added. “Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

Jin had announced the release of his solo album during a concert in Busan on Saturday.

“I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore,” he told fans, without explaining further.

In South Korea, refusing to do one’s required service is a criminal that can result in jail and social shame.

Some exceptional athletes, such as Olympic medalists, and classical musicians are exempt from serving in the military; pop stars are not.

A 2020 change to the conscription law that raised the eligibility age for some entertainers to enlist from 28 to 30 years old has already benefited BTS.

BTS may be permitted to continue performing and rehearsing for worldwide concerts even while completing military obligations, according to comments made by Seoul’s defence minister in August.

The septet made the shocking revelation that they were disbanding to work on solo projects in June.

