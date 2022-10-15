BTS unites for a concert in Busan

K-pop boy band BTS is reuniting on Saturday for a concert in the southern port city of Busan

K-pop boy band BTS is reuniting on Saturday for a concert in the southern port city of Busan, which the city and the South Korean government hope will help win a bid to host the World Expo 2030.

‘BTS in BUSAN’ is a free concert that is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) and is anticipated to draw approximately 100,000 fans to the stadium and designated places in Busan, which is located more than 300 kilometers (190 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul.

The band’s hiatus from collective artistic endeavors to focus on personal projects, announced in June, has prompted concerns about the band’s future.

In August, the country’s defense minister stated that BTS might still be able to perform abroad while serving in the military, despite the group’s eldest member, Jin, who will turn 30 next year, will be subject to South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Globally renowned K-pop singers were permitted to postpone military duty until age 30 under a 2019 amendment to the law. In South Korea, where all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military as part of attempts to fight against North Korea with nuclear weapons, military duty is highly contentious.

According to the expo’s organising body, Bureau International des Expositions, four nations—South Korea, Italy, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia—have made competitive bids to host the World Expo 2030. (BIE). The nation that will host the 2030 World Expo is anticipated to be chosen next year.

The world expo 2030 in Busan will have BTS as its official ambassadors, it was announced in July.

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and quickly rose to fame thanks to its peppy songs and social marketing that gave young people confidence.

BTS won artist of the year at the American Music Awards in 2017, becoming the first Asian band to do so. In order to discuss hate crimes against Asians, the group met with American President Joe Biden at the White House in May. Reuters

