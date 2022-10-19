Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  BTS's oldest member Jin to join South Korea's mandatory military service first
Articles
  • Jin of K-pop group BTS is set to enlist in the South Korean military.
  • He will be the oldest member of the group at the age of 30.
  • The other members intend to serve in the military as per their plans, Big Hit Music said.
Jin, the eldest member of BTS, will be the first to sign up for the South Korean military’s conscription requirement.

The group’s management organisation Big Hit Music has confirmed that BTS member Jin is expected to finish his obligatory military duty this year, one day after he announced a solo project during a concert in Busan.

The first person to enlist in the military under South Korean law will be the oldest member of the K-pop group, Jin, who turns 30 in December.

“It’s a perfect time, and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” the label tweeted on Monday.

 

The group member Jin will start military duties as soon as the end of October, after the schedule for his solo release is concluded.

Big Hit Music also said that “The other group members intend to serve in the military as per their plans.”

