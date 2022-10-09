Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bushra Ansari exposes Pakistan Idol’s reality

Bushra Ansari exposes Pakistan Idol’s reality

Articles
Advertisement
Bushra Ansari exposes Pakistan Idol’s reality

Bushra Ansari exposes Pakistan Idol’s reality

Advertisement
  • Reality is a popular television genre worldwide.
  • Shows like Big Boss, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, X Factor, and Indian/American/Pakistan Idol are produced in several nations based on their respective industries.
  • Hadiqa Kiani, Bushra Ansari and Ali Azmat served as judges on Pakistan Idol.
Advertisement

Even if reality is not the most prominent element of these shows, the reality is a popular television genre worldwide. Shows like Big Boss, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, X Factor, and Indian/American/Pakistan Idol are produced in several nations based on their respective industries. Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Azmat, and Bushra Ansari served as judges on Pakistan Idol, a programme that was produced there.

We heard many talented new voices thanks to Pakistan Idol, but it also generated a lot of controversy. The broadcast had regular outbursts, and we occasionally witnessed the judges becoming impolitely toward viewers. A similar incident happened with Qandeel Baloch, who is now deceased.

When Bushra Ansari appeared as a guest on show “Hasna Mana Hai,” Tabish Hashmi questioned her about the show’s reality. She admitted that although the show undoubtedly highlighted singing talent, some of it was staged. She claimed that while Ali Azmat could play the part, she had a very compassionate personality and couldn’t be harsh to people or exterminate them, whereas Hadiqa had a balanced attitude to strictness.

She continued by saying that she even asked management to fire her because she was unable to treat people harshly. They then played her videos of Indian Idol judges interacting with contestants so she could mimic their behaviour. Additionally, according to Bushra Ansari, several characters in the programme were merely included for comedy effect and were not meant to be taken seriously.

Also Read

Bushra Ansari lands in hot water for anti-aging treatment
Bushra Ansari lands in hot water for anti-aging treatment

Bushra Ansari is regarded as a senior Pakistani actress who made a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
SHC mandates to remove Mehwish Hayat's defamatory posts
SHC mandates to remove Mehwish Hayat's defamatory posts
Prince Harry 'blames others for everything that goes wrong'
Prince Harry 'blames others for everything that goes wrong'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story