Bushra Ansari exposes Pakistan Idol’s reality

Even if reality is not the most prominent element of these shows, the reality is a popular television genre worldwide. Shows like Big Boss, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, X Factor, and Indian/American/Pakistan Idol are produced in several nations based on their respective industries. Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Azmat, and Bushra Ansari served as judges on Pakistan Idol, a programme that was produced there.

We heard many talented new voices thanks to Pakistan Idol, but it also generated a lot of controversy. The broadcast had regular outbursts, and we occasionally witnessed the judges becoming impolitely toward viewers. A similar incident happened with Qandeel Baloch, who is now deceased.

When Bushra Ansari appeared as a guest on show “Hasna Mana Hai,” Tabish Hashmi questioned her about the show’s reality. She admitted that although the show undoubtedly highlighted singing talent, some of it was staged. She claimed that while Ali Azmat could play the part, she had a very compassionate personality and couldn’t be harsh to people or exterminate them, whereas Hadiqa had a balanced attitude to strictness.

She continued by saying that she even asked management to fire her because she was unable to treat people harshly. They then played her videos of Indian Idol judges interacting with contestants so she could mimic their behaviour. Additionally, according to Bushra Ansari, several characters in the programme were merely included for comedy effect and were not meant to be taken seriously.

