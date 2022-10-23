Advertisement
Bushra Ansari reveals the details of her beauty drips

  • In the entertainment industry, physical appearance is one of the most crucial aspects.
  • Bushra Ansari received collagen boosters and multivitamins to enhance her beauty.
  • She was a client at Shaista Lodhi’s clinic, where she disclosed that she has been receiving vitamin drips.
In the entertainment industry, physical appearance is one of the most crucial aspects. As there is a predetermined level of “beauty” to work in the sector, many have complained about losing jobs based on their appearance.

Thus, individuals receive specific procedures to achieve the desired appearance. Bushra Ansari has extensive industry experience. She is still as famous as she was two or three decades ago. She has also maintained a current and attractive appearance.

Bushra Ansari is a very self-assured individual who never hesitates to share her own beauty advice and techniques. She was a client at Shaista Lodhi’s clinic, where she disclosed that she has been receiving vitamin drips to maintain her skin’s youthful beauty.

She also advised the treatments to others in order to maintain a youthful and revitalised appearance. Bushra received collagen boosters and multivitamins to enhance her beauty.

This is Bushra Ansari receiving her beauty dose:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shaista Lodhi AestheticsClinic (@slaestheticsclinic)

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


