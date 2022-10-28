‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ reveals final chapter of del Toro’s Anthology

“The Murmuring” and “The Viewing” are the final two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities.

“The Murmuring” and “The Viewing” are the final two episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Teasers for “The Murmuring” and “The Viewing,” were revealed. The anthology is curated by del Toro, with each episode entrusted to a different director to tell a distinct horror narrative.

The first trailer is for Jennifer Kent’s film “The Murmuring” (The Babadook, The Nightingale). The director is an expert at telling stories about female protagonists, and “The Murmuring” is no exception.

The episode focuses on an ornithologist who investigates the muttering of birds, which refers to the formations they make in the sky when flying in formation.

To advance her research, the scientist and her spouse will reside on a remote island in a seemingly haunted mansion.

While magical aspects are present, the trailer emphasizes that “The Murmuring” is a sombre episode about loss, making it the ideal episode for Kent to tackle.

The second trailer for “The Viewing” by Panos Cosmatos is saturated with 1970s aesthetics, from the visual filter to the soundtrack.

Mandy and Beyond the Black Rainbow demonstrated that Cosmatos prioritises style over substance, and “The Viewing” may be his most stylish film to date.

The plot involves a group of individuals who are invited to a billionaire’s home for a drug-infused viewing of a strange artefact, an event that may cost them more than they bargained for.

Cosmatos’s description of “The Viewing” as a “Scooby Doo” episode portrayed as a Basil Wolverton EC comic is a terrific approach to get us interested for today’s premiere.

Cabinet of Curiosities is swiftly becoming one of the most popular horror films of the year. Each episode offers breathtaking practical effects that bring nightmares to life, but each of the anthology’s tales is distinct.

This is due to the fact that del Toro has given free reign to the filmmakers invited for the first season, ensuring that each episode reflects their unique vision of horror. As stated by Kent:

“It was a beautiful experience making a shorter film, one where I was offered complete freedom. Final cut is very rare for most directors today but it shouldn’t be. Guillermo has given 8 directors something very precious in the making of this series.”

There are additional episodes by David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Red Riding Hood), and Ana Lily Amirpour in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

J. del Toro and his longtime associates make Cabinet of Curiosities. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Gary Ungar (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy) are the directors of this film.

Starting on Tuesday, October 25, Netflix has published two episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities per day.

Today, Friday, October 28, the final two episodes debuted. The teaser trailers for “The Murmuring” and “The Viewing” are shown below.

