Camila Morrone slaying in maxi skirt at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Morrone was seen leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The 25-year-old actress and model cut a sharp figure in a chic black blazer.

Her ex, Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has reportedly been seeing Gigi Hadid, 27.

Advertisement

Camila Morrone was the epitome of carefree fall style as she left her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, following her recent breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 25-year-old actress and model cut a sharp figure in a chic black tailored blazer, which she paired with a maxi skirt in the same colour.

As they were both seen leaving the opulent Hotel Le Royal Monceau last week, just as Entertainment Tonight said the couple is “fully seeing each other,” her ex, 47, has reportedly been spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27.

In a pair of silver heels and wearing a pair of stunning Chanel drop earrings, Camila gained some height.

The beauty was beaming as she left her opulent hotel in France and made her way to her car.

DiCaprio and Camila dated from 2018 till their recent breakup.

Advertisement

Al Pacino, who formerly dated her mother and whom she has claimed to consider her stepfather, introduced her to Leo when she was 12 years old.

Morrone addressed the 22-year age gap between her and Leonardo in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, ‘There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where, people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.’

Also Read Camila Morrone spotted with her father Maximo in New York City Camila, 25, dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, for over four years before their...