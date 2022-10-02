Advertisement
Camila Morrone spotted with her father Maximo in New York City

  • Camila, 25, dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, for over four years before their recent breakup.
  • She was seen out walking with her father Maximo in New York City on Thursday.
  •  Her ex-husband Lucila Solá is Camila’s father.
Camila Morrone made time from her busy schedule to go for a walk with her father Maximo in New York City, after her recent breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Wearing a cosy beige turtleneck sweater, the actress and model, 25, who dated Leo, 47, for over four years before their recent breakup, appeared to be enjoying her time with her father.

As they were both seen leaving the opulent Hotel Le Royal Monceau on Thursday, just as Entertainment Tonight said the couple is “totally seeing each other,” her ex, 47, has reportedly been spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27.

With her matching sneakers and long, black leggings, Camila completed her laid-back appearance.

Her father was walking with his arm around a female acquaintance and was dressed in jeans, a fitted blue shirt, and a baseball cap.

Her ex-husband Lucila Solá, a well-known actress renowned for her appearances in No Somos Animales, Moving McAllister, and Rules for Sleeping Around, is Camila’s father, Maximo, a 54-year-old character actor and former Argentine model.

DiCaprio and Camila dated from 2018 till their recent breakup.

Morrone spoke on her 22-year age difference with Leonardo in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019: ‘There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where, people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.’

