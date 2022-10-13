Camilla ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Camilla, who is married to the Queen, is upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their constant outbursts.

Angela Levin, a royal expert, told Sky News that Camilla gets “very upset” when Harry hurts King Charles, but she is trying not to get in the way of the relationship between the two.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Levin said: “I think she’s very cautious.

“She doesn’t try to push herself towards them.

“She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles. She was very sorry for him.

“But she understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they’re doing.”

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Cohen said: “Camilla has really proved herself to be an asset to Charles and eventually to the British people and has earned the respect of Her Majesty.

“She’s really a very admirable person and as I said an asset to Britain.

“She makes the heir to the throne happy. Americans are only perhaps seduced by the memory of the beautiful and glamourous Princess Diana,” he concluded.

