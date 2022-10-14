Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camilla only needs to give King Charles ‘half-raised eyebrow’

Camilla only needs to give King Charles ‘half-raised eyebrow’

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla only needs to give King Charles ‘half-raised eyebrow’

Camilla worried about Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Advertisement
  • Camilla only need ‘half-raised eyebrow’ to get work done for King Charles.
  • The former Duchess of Cornwall relies heavily on her “girl gang.”

Queen Consort Camilla has a group of trusted people who help her do work for King Charles III.

Advertisement

A senior royal advisor told Daily Mail that the former Duchess of Cornwall relies heavily on her “girl gang.”

“The Queen Consort can do more with a half-raised eyebrow than any courtier can do with a sheaf of paperwork stuck in front of the King. It’s long been the case that the institution is a matriarchal one, not just because of her late Majesty The Queen,” they reveal.

“It is the women who ultimately manage, smooth out and improve relations between members of the family and the King likes and appreciates strong women around him. All you need is for the Queen Consort to say, ‘Leave it with me’, then it’s as good as done. Make no mistake, she may not ever raise her voice, but it is the strongest and most reliable of them all.”

The four “core” women in Camilla’s team include her private secretary, Sophie Densham, her deputy Belinda Kim, her sister Annabel Elliot and feminist Jude Kelly.

Also Read

Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit
Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit

Humaima Malick received harsh criticism over her choice of clothing. She can...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
William Daniels's wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels opens up about her marriage
William Daniels's wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels opens up about her marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for exposing 'Hollywood secretes'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for exposing 'Hollywood secretes'
Lilibet's godfather earns title of richest actor in the world
Lilibet's godfather earns title of richest actor in the world
Zara Noor Abbas shares funny tidbits on Sajal Aly's birthday
Zara Noor Abbas shares funny tidbits on Sajal Aly's birthday
American journalist says Prince Harry did justice with 'Spare'
American journalist says Prince Harry did justice with 'Spare'
Kylie Jenner shares racy snaps amid Travis Scott breakup rumors
Kylie Jenner shares racy snaps amid Travis Scott breakup rumors
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story