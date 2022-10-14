Camilla to choose ‘Commonwelth’ over the Koh-i-Noor crown?

Queen Consort Camilla is not anticipated to wear the disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond crown during Charles’ coronation next year.

The massive diamond came from India and was presented to Queen Victoria by the last Sikh monarch.

However, the diamond is contested, since it is claimed by at least three nations, including India.

The diamond recently generated a fan frenzy as it was rumoured that Camilla will wear the crown for the coronation next year.

In response to the rumours, India’s governing party said that the diamond would evoke “painful memories of the colonial past.”

“I would have thought they would err towards keeping India happ,” an expert told.

“The priority is the Commonwealth these days and diversity. Those are two very important things going on,” the source stated.