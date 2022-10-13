Advertisement
Candace Owens enlists Ye and Ray J to “scorn” Kim Kardashian

Candace Owens enlists Ye and Ray J to “scorn” Kim Kardashian

Candace Owens enlists Ye and Ray J to “scorn” Kim Kardashian

Candace Owens enlists Ye and Ray J to “scorn” Kim Kardashian

  • Candace Owens worked behind the camera to get Kanye West and Ray J together for her documentary.
  •  She did it to throw shade on Kim Kardashian.
  • The documentary is called “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”
Candace Owens invited Ye and Ray J to her new documentary showing so they could criticize Kim Kardashian, according to sources.

According to the news site, which cited a source, Owens worked behind the scenes to bring Kanye and Ray J together in an effort to “scorn” Kim Kardashian.

The Donda rapper was beaming while watching the documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” by Candace Owens.

Previously, after the singer of One Wish threatened to reveal other graphic tapes of Kardashian, West spoke with her.

Later on, however, the two ex-wives of Kim Kardashian joined forces to accuse Kris Jenner of being a “mastermind” who would stop at nothing to keep her daughter safe.

Ye’s fervent backer Owens, meantime, came out in defence of the rapper following his latest exclusion from social media networks.

The analyst remarked,  “If you’re an honest person, you don’t think these tweets are anti-Semitic. You don’t think he wrote this because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust.”

Also Read

Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets
Kanye West feels happy in response to his controversial tweets

Kanye West said he is "happy" to have crossed the line. While...

