Captain Marvel’s McKenna Grace, will not return to The Marvels

McKenna Grace played a young Carol Danvers in the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

The Marvels will instead continue the stories of Brie Larson and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

McKenna, 16, has a variety of excellent roles in addition to her appearance in the MCU.

The Marvels will no longer feature actress McKenna Grace, who played a young Carol Danvers in the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, when the actress was asked in about her appearance in the upcoming movie, McKenna responded, “Oh, my gosh, I wish. That would be so cool. I’ve always wanted to do a Marvel film. I did do Captain Marvel, but I have not come back since. And if I do, I will be honoured. Hey, that’d be cool.”

McKenna, 16, has a variety of excellent roles in addition to her appearance in the MCU. According to IMDb, the actor has portrayed Mary Adler from Gifted, Faith Newman from The Young and the Restless, Phoebe Spengler from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Jasmine from Crash & Bernstein. She appeared in Scoob, Amityville: The Awakening, The Handmaid’s Tale, Spirit Untamed, and I, Tonya, among other films.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, will be released in 2023. Though it is Carol Danvers’ next chapter, Captain Marvel 2 isn’t just a continuation of her 2019 origin story. The Direct reports that The Marvels will instead continue the stories of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

According to the film’s D23 trailer, the trio’s light-based powers have become “entangled,” resulting in them switching places each time they attempt to use them.

The Marvels arrives in theatres on July 28, 2023.

