Cara Delevingne earned £7.2 million despite her “erratic” behaviour

Cara Delevingne, supermodel and actress made a killing last year.

The 30-year-old earned an estimated £7.2 million through businesses and tasks.

She is said to be worth a whopping $50 million.

Advertisement

Cara Delevingne, supermodel and actress made a killing last year, despite her “erratic” behaviour and certain unsettling incidents that supposedly prompted her family to step in.

The 30-year-old earned an estimated £7.2 million last year through a variety of businesses and tasks she did.

The model frequently appears on the packaging of companies like Burberry, Tag Heuer, YSL Beauty, and others. She is also said to be worth a whopping $50 million, which she has amassed during a decade of success in modelling.

She receives dividends from her modelling agency, Cara & Co., which she co-owns with her father, Charles, as one source of income. According to Companies House data, the company has reserves of £40 million.

“The company remains profitable year on year whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet position, the paperwork said.

“The company has established a strong brand image and continues to obtain numerous long-term modelling contracts.

Advertisement

“Over the past few years the company has begun to establish itself within the acting and film industry which, initially is less remunerative.”

However, it also admitted: “Risk of reputation rising from negative publicity . . . may result in a loss of contracts and thus reduction in revenue.”

Given that Cara has recently been described as acting in a “erratic” manner, that last clause might be problematic.

The model apparently flew on Jay-private Z’s jet but exited after 45 minutes. She was later caught on camera acting abnormally while barefoot outside.

She also skipped the premiere of a fashion partnership with the late designer Karl Lagerfeld in New York. She was “nowhere in sight” at the event.

Just two weeks prior, Margot Robbie, a fellow celebrity, departed the British model’s Los Angeles home while apparently distressed.

Advertisement

A family friend told earlier this month, “We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now, and Cara’s family is involved.

“There is talk of staging some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may well need.”

They added: “She has been burning the candle at both ends of late, and it’s clearly taking its toll. The consensus is that she needs a few weeks of total rest — no booze, no partying and, crucially, some healthy, hot meals inside her.”

She was able to promote her collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld for his new collection Cara Loves Karl during Paris Fashion Week even though she was unable to attend the New York debut.

After family apparently intervened to address her irrational moments, the Paper Towns actress was reportedly seen looking lovely on the red carpet.

Cara posed for pictures with her hair in free waves and a bright red lip. She elegantly modelled a cross-patterned low cut little dress for the partnership with the late Karl Lagerfeld’s name-brand clothing line.

Advertisement

Cara completed the ensemble with matching knee-high boots as an accessory. Her short black dress was belted at the waist.

Also Read Cara Delevingne’s friends appear to be making decisions on her behalf Cara's friends are 'desperate' to send her to rehab. Sources say she...