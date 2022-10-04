Advertisement
  • Cardi B posted a heartwarming video of her son Wave’s first words
  • Cardi B uploaded a video of her son, Wave, contacting her for the first time.
  • The 12-month-old was calling her “mommy” in the brief Instagram video.
  • Cardi and Offset are the parents of a daughter, Kulture, who was born last September.
Cardi B uploaded a heart- touching video of her son, Wave, calling his mother for the first time, and it has since caused the internet to go into breakdown mode.

The WAO singer’s 12-month-old kid Wave was seen calling her “mommy” in the brief video that was uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

Cardi tweeted the footage of her son talking to his “mommy” before making an attempt to get closer to the rapper.

Cardi and her husband Offset are the parents of Wave.

Wave was born to Cardi and Offset last September. Kulture, the couple’s daughter, was born in July 2018.

In September of this year, the Bodak Yellow singer and Offset celebrated the first birthday of their baby. After posting touching tributes to their son on social media, they also posted images from Wave’s lavish birthday party, which had a sportscar theme.

Cardi B holds a lavish birthday party for her son
Cardi B holds a lavish birthday party for her son

 Cardi B and Offset celebrated their son Wave Set's first birthday The...

 

