Celebrities criticize PIA for the cabin crew’s attire

Pakistani celebrities have criticized the nation’s national airline PIA.

Adnan Siddiqui called on airlines to “do better” on Twitter.

Pakistani celebrities have criticized the nation’s national airline PIA for telling its crew to dress “properly,” which led to Pakistan International Airlines coming under public fire.

Advertisement

Instead of lecturing its staff about how to dress professionally, seasoned actor Adnan Siddiqui called on airlines to “do better” on Twitter.

When PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir complained about air hostesses’ attire and suggested that it is damaging the airline’s reputation.

The actor from Mere Paas Tum Ho was one of the millions of netizens who were upset with the updated rules, particularly regarding the crew’s dress code.

The PIA official further stated that senior shift in-charges and grooming instructors are required to keep an eye on the flight attendants’ appearance. Bashir forewarned that those who disobeyed the rules would face harsh punishment.

Enraged and upset, Siddiqui took to Twitter and wrote, “Instead of moral policing the cabin crew, the PIA should rather invest its energy in improving the infrastructure, safety and service standards.”

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also shared her two cents on the development.

Advertisement

“Our national airline has one million problems and let me say the way its women dress doesn’t even make that list — this is what happens when misogynist men get promoted. We can share this list with Aamir Bashir if he has trouble coming up with his own,” the Ms Marvel director wrote in her Instagram story.

Actress Anoushay Ashraf also lashed out the national carrier over its internal memo about dress code of cabin crew.

Also Read Coke Studio announces live performance in Dubai this month Coke Studio has announced its first-ever live performance in Dubai, United Arab...